‘Loaves and Fishes’ to help families in need

Wauseon churches will join together to multiply their ability to help others at the 3rd Annual Loaves and Fishes Day, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 5-7 p.m. at Wauseon Primary School, 940 E. Leggett St.

Approximately one dozen local congregations will offer a variety of items to help individuals and families in need. People can register that day to receive free items by showing identification such as driver’s license, birth certificate, custody papers or insurance cards. Childcare will be available while adults collect items.

Items to be shared will include socks, school backpacks, school supplies, baby diapers/wipes, laundry soap, vouchers for winter coats, toilet paper, band-aids/first aid cream, toothbrushes and toothpaste, tissues, and more. Nurses from various congregations will offer blood pressure and glucose checks. Free haircuts will be available from area churches affiliated with Four County Cosmetology School.

The Knights of Columbus will offer a free hot dog meal.

Participating churches this year include Church of The Master, Christ United Methodist Church, Emmaus Lutheran Church, First Christian Church, St. Casper’s Catholic Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, First Church of God, Crossroads Evangelical Church, True North Church and the Congregational Church. FISH will assist with breakfast items to distribute.

For more information, contact Pastor Mike Berne, Christ United Methodist Church at 419-335-4065.

Last year, 220 people received assistance, a 60% increase from the inaugural year.