15 motorists cited in traffic blitz

Fifteen citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted July 1-5 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Six citations were issued for speed violations, seven for driving on a closed road, one for no operator’s license, and one for expired plates. Deputies made a total of 28 traffic stops and also issued 15 warnings. They also seized and destroyed a small amount of marijuana and made a misdemeanor warrant arrest.

A traffic blitz will be conducted July 21-27 during various times in various locations throughout the county. Deputies will look for distracted driving and seatbelt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

Traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.