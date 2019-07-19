Archbold man sentenced for trafficking

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Ethan Boyd, 18, of Archbold previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana and attempted robbery. On Jan. 11, 2019, he offered to sell marijuana, and during the sale he attempted to steal cash from the buyer.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $500 fine; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; complete a drug/alcohol/mental health assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio; successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Treatment Program; and serve 21 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for six days served.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison for trafficking in marijuana and 17 months in prison for attempted robbery, said sentences to be served concurrently, for a total prison term of 17 months.

Cory W. Frye, 19, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of a change of address. On or about the month of October 2018, he, having been a convicted sex offender, failed to provide notice of his change of address with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, as required by law. In a previous case, he was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires him to register his address and change of address with the sheriff in the county in which he resides.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, and ordered him to pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and prosecution costs.