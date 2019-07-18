City Council discusses parking, trail sign

Street parking and sharing the cost of a city sign were the main topics during a light agenda at Monday’s Wauseon City Council meeting.

No legislation was introduced, and Councilors Shane Chamberlin and Scott Stiriz were absent.

Street Committee member Jeff Stiriz said that during a July 1 meeting city resident Leigh Wright requested parking be made available around North Park. Wright told committee members a lack of space keeps street parking limited in that area, and said not all surrounding homes have driveways.

Stiriz said he has requested that Public Service Director Dennis Richardson investigate the cost of removing Toledo Edison poles along that space to make room for parking. But he added, “I think that would be pretty costly.”

No recommendation was made, and no action was taken.

Park Board member Harold Stickley said Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Drummer is asking the city to foot half the cost of an $8,460 sign being designed for Indian Hill Trails adjacent to Homecoming Park. The single-faced, 4-foot by 8-foot road sign from Hanson Graphix of Wauseon will be placed at the front entrance to the trails.

Mayor Kathy Huner told Stickley the request must first go the city’s Finance Committee to determine whether funds are available for the purchase. No action was taken.

Council had a lengthier discussion about the Park Board’s recommendation to appoint Larry Zimmerman as the board’s representative to the Wauseon Recreation Board. Council members and Huner at first questioned whether a vote was necessary to appoint Zimmerman and whether the recreation board should be involved in the decision. They determined that parliamentary procedure was not needed for the appointment.

No action was taken.

In department reports, both Fire Chief Rick Sluder and Police Chief Keith Torbet commented briefly that the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display went smoothly, without problems with traffic or among spectators. Commenting on the rainy weather, Torbet said in his 35 years as police chief, “That’s the wettest I’ve ever been (at the event).”

Huner said the fireworks display was more impressive than that of some neighboring communities, adding, “You have to give kudos to our guys, because that was a great display.”

Public Service Director Dennis Richardson reported that Mika Construction of Lyons has been contracted to install sidewalks on Linfoot Street. He said the project should be completed before the new school year.

Richardson said Strait Line Fencing of Stryker will place fencing around the water tower in Wabash Park, and RG Zachrich Construction of Defiance will replace the main generator at the city’s water reclamation plant.

He said he has met with representatives from Arcadis, a Toledo consulting firm, to discuss plans to replace the main water line on Shoop Avenue from Superior Street south to Orth Road. The present six-inch line will be replaced with eight-inch line.

And Finance Director Jamie Giguere reminded Council members of a special meeting Monday, July 22, at 5 p.m. to approve an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of notes in anticipations of the issuance of bonds for improvements in the city’s waterworks system. Giguere said the bonds are scheduled to sell Aug. 6.

Council members entered into executive session to discuss personnel and pending potential litigation. No action was taken.

Wauseon City Council member Harold Stickley on Monday discussed the purchase of a sign for the city’s Indian Hill Trails. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_harold-stickley.jpg Wauseon City Council member Harold Stickley on Monday discussed the purchase of a sign for the city’s Indian Hill Trails. David J. Coehrs|Fulton County Expositor A rendering of the new Indian Hills Trail sign. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_trail-sign.jpg A rendering of the new Indian Hills Trail sign. David J. Coehrs|Fulton County Expositor

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.