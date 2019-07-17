Swanton man sentenced for attempted murder

TOLEDO – Alonzo Irelan was sentenced Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to 17 years in prison after charges that he tried to kill his estranged wife on two separate occasions.

He entered an Alford plea to two counts of attempted murder in Lucas County Common Pleas Court June 14. In an Alford plea the defendant does not admit guilt but admits the evidence presented would likely lead a jury or judge to find them guilty.

It was alleged Irelan, 40, tampered with his then wife’s vehicle and later tried to set her on fire. He was ordered to serve 11 years in prison for one count of attempted murder and 6 years for the other county.

The court found that a consecutive sentence is “necessary to protect the public from future crime or to punish the offender and are not disproportionate to the seriousness of the offender’s conduct and to the danger the offender poses to the public.” The court further found that the harm caused was great or unusual such that no single prison term is adequate, therefore the sentences are ordered to be served consecutively.

Irelan must also register as a violent offender when he is released.