Evegreen bus drivers, union reach accord

A slight change in rules for Evergreen school district bus drivers has been ratified with the local chapter of the school employees union.

The Board of Education on Monday approved a collective bargaining agreement with Ohio Association of Public School Employees Local #528 regarding bids for field trip transportation. The parties agreed to the following memorandum of understanding:

• Bus drivers who bid for extra field trips, then have unexcused absences for missed bid routes can be offered an exemption due to illness or death in the family when providing documentation.

• The ineligibility to bid for field trip transportation after two unexcused absences for missed bid routes will decrease from three bidding periods to two.

The changes will be affixed to an agreement between the bus drivers and OAPSE effective July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2021.

In other business, the school board approved federal grants for the coming school year, including Individuals with Disabilities Education Act-B Special Education grants, one for Special Education for $260,533.o1, and one for Restoration for $772.86; and an Early Childhood Special Education grant for $6,288.69.

Board members also accepted donations of $605 from Don Smith to the Contributions and Donations fund for the purchase of academic achievement boards, and $100 from an anonymous donor for the Student Assistance Fund.

In personnel matters, the school board approved: two-year administrative contracts for transportation coordinator Carrie Brown and head mechanic Michale Smith, both effective Aug. 1; athletic supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 academic year to Tim McCarthy, head baseball coach; Ethan VanLoocke, freshmen girls basketball; Jake Dawson, junior varsity girls basketball; Kristen Sayers, seventh/eighth grade cheerleading coach; Clint Barnes, seventh/eighth grade golf; Holly Sintobin, Shane Chamberlin, seventh/eighth grade girls basketball; and John Langenderfer, Todd Woodring, seventh/eighth grade boys basketball; one-year supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 academic year for Emily Natter, elementary intervention assistance team, and Jackie Mossing, registered education provider, pending requirement completion; high school guidance counselor Adrian Meier, up to 20 extended days for the 2019-20 academic school year, at her per diem pay rate; Elizabeth Willitzer, intervention tutor, at $20 per hour; an increase of Ana Ford teaching contract to full-time for the 2019-20 academic year.

Board members approved revisions to the school district’s athletic handbook and student athlete handbook, and discussed a scheduled parking lot sale of unused equipment and cost-saving cafeteria suggestions.

The board entered into executive session to discuss employment of public employees. No action was taken.