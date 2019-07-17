Cooling centers open during heat wave

With temperatures expected to soar well into the 90s, cooling centers will be open in Fulton County. The list provided by the county included:

• Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon, ​Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except county holidays​.

• Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• North Clinton Church, 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• St. John’s Christian Church, 700 S. Defiance St., Archbold, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Wauseon Public Library, 117 E. Elm St., Wauseon, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Delta, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the doors unlocked from 9 a.m. to noon; call first, (419) 822-4579.

• Normal Memorial Library, 301 N. Eagle St., Fayette, Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 1-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Delta Memorial Hall 401 Main St., will also be open as a cooling center. The doors will be unlocked for those in need when the temperature is over 90 degrees and the heat index is over 95 degrees.

The Swanton American Legion will be open seven days a week, 2-7 p.m., as a cooling center when there is a heat advisory.

Signs of danger

The National Weather Service and Fulton County EMA have offered tips on spotting symptoms of heat exhaustion and the more serious heat stroke.

Signs of heat exhaustion include feeling faint or dizzy; excessive sweating; cool, pale clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; rapid weak pulse; and muscle cramps. People experiencing these symptoms should get to a cooler, air-conditioned place, drink water, and take a cool shower or use a cold compress.

Signs of heat stroke include a throbbing headache; no sweating; body temperature over 103 degrees; red, hot dry skin; nausea or vomiting; rapid, strong pulse; and possible loss of consciousness. If these signs are present, call 911 and take immediate action to cool the person until help arrives.