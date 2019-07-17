Delta woman indicted for train derailment

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Logan P. Guess, 25, of Delta was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of interference with the operation of a train. On or about June 6, 2019, she allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. She also allegedly disrupted the operation of a train while it was on the railroad track, causing serious physical harm to property.

Andrew J. Moll, 35, of Swanton was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine and one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about June 17, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine and oxycodone.

Joseph T. Cox, 38, of Swanton was indicted on two counts of violating a protection order, one count of burglary, and one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present. On or about June 20, 2019, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order and trespassed in an occupied structure when any person was present or likely to be present and with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

Dustin L. Bush, 31, of West Unity was indicted on one count of escape, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of receiving stolen property, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class. On or about July 9, 2019, he allegedly fled from a police officer while under detention for committing a felony, possessed methamphetamine and hydrocodone bitartrate, and received property knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. He also allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, trespassed in two unoccupied structures with purpose to commit a theft offense, and stole two motor vehicles.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.