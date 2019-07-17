County museum presents Amateur Radio Day

Connect with people around the world at Amateur Radio Day, Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Museum of Fulton County

Join the Fulton County Amateur Radio Club as they set up their HAM radio equipment and let kids of all ages talk to people around the world. Learn how amateur radio is a vital component of emergency preparedness, and discover how HAM radio contributed to America’s victory over fascism in World War II. There will also be an exhibit of 1940s-era radio equipment.

This family-fun event is free to the public, and sponsored by the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency and the Museum of Fulton County. For more information, call 419-337-7922.