Silver medal winners honored

Fout County Career Center students Bailey Bowen of Edgerton, left, and Margaret McGilvery of Liberty Center earned National Silver Medals at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) 2019 National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif. Over 5,000 FCCLA members attending from across the nation competed at the district and state levels before they advanced to the national level. The organization helps young men and women become leaders and addresses important personal, family, work, and social issues.

