New U.S. 20A closure announced

A new closure on U.S. 20A in Fulton County has been announced by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Starting July 30, the road will be closed between County Road 12 and County Road 13 for culvert replacement. The project is expected to last through August.

The suggested detour is State Route 108, U.S. 20, and State Route 109.

A previously announced culvert replacement, also on U.S. 20A, began on Monday. It has closed the road between County Road 16 and County Road 20.

The work is slated to last through mid-October.

The suggested detour is State Route 66, U.S. 20, and State Route 109.

Another culvert replacement is causing a closure on U.S. 20 in Fulton County. The road is closed between County Roads 5 and 6. The project is scheduled to last through July.

The posted detour is State Route 109, U.S. 20A, and State Route 64.

Also in the county, the State Route 108 (Shoop Avenue) pavement repair project continues. Main work appears done on Shoop Avenue in Wauseon but the project is slated to last through October.

There has been no closure announced, but lane restrictions are possible on Shoop Avenue.

Also, pavement repairs on State Route 120 could cause lane restrictions between County Road 3 and County Road 7 through July.

Main Street in Swanton continues to be down to one lane at the Ohio Turnpike overpass. There is a traffic signal to control traffic. A third lane is being added to the bridge.