Clerk of Courts releases report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for June 2019. Numbers are listed below with June 2018 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department – domestic 11 (19), civil 13 (15), criminal 14 (10), miscellaneous 1 (3), Judgment Liens 113 (n/a), and Appeals 1 (n/a) with a total of fees collected being $12,866.32 ($15,790.57).

The title department issued a total of 1,732 (1,616) titles – new cars 120 (110), used cars 892 (878), new trucks 81 (65), used trucks 334 (278), vans 17 (11), motorcycles 73 (76), manufactured homes 13 (13), trailers 12 (28), travel trailers 63 (48), motor homes 31 (25), buses 0 (1), off-road vehicles 54 (36), watercraft 32 (40), outboard motors 8 (7), other 2 (0), with a total of fees collected being $697,522.54 ($590,341.92).