The following local residents have been honored recently by their respective colleges and universities.

Defiance College: Dean’s List – Aaliyah Blanchard, Delta; Honor’s List – Ronald Cody, Cayla Walker, Archbold; Haley Powers, Swanton; April Howard, Wauseon.

Baldwin Wallace University: Marissa Callicotte of Swanton graduated with a Master of Medical Science, Physician Assistant.

Champlain College: Dean’s List – Brandon Carmody, Swanton.