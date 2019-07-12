‘Summer on the Farm’ at Sauder Village

Sauder Village in Archbold will offer “Summer on the Farm,” the second in the Farm Days series, Saturday, July 13.

“Summer on the Farm” offers families the opportunity to enjoy favorite stories, try hands-on activities, and watch unique demonstrations. At the barnyard areas, children will enjoy books like “Click, Clack,” Moo Cows That Can Type,” and “Little Red Hen,” while typing a note to Farmer Ryan and helping clean grain. The barns will be filled with new baby animals, and guests can watch cow and goat milking demonstrations, clean grain, pluck goose feathers, and play games.

At the Witmer Roth home, children can hear “Too Many Carrots” while helping to prepare carrot and beet soup and sampling a variety of carrots. “The Wonky Donkey” will be shared near the Festival Barn, and kids can play Pin the Tail On the Donkey and meet a donkey named Jenny.

At the Lauber Settlement, the book “This is Me” will be read, and children will help pack a wagon. “If You Plant A Seed” will be read at Little Pioneers Homestead, and kids will make a kindness rock to take home.

Other fun activities planned throughout the day include a bug scavenger hunt, tractor obstacle course, and traditional summer games. At 2 p.m., guests of all ages can participate in a corn-on-the-cob eating contest near the 1928 Grime Homestead.

Another highlight is the annual Fiddle Contest, beginning at 1 p.m. Fiddlers from throughout the region will gather to compete in one of three categories – student, open, and senior. Each contestant will have five minutes to perform a hoedown and a waltz using old time style and techniques. The Bridge County Bluegrass Band will perform throughout the day.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to share so many great books and unique farm adventures with children this year during our ‘Summer on the Farm’ event,” said Kim Krieger, media relations.

For more information this or other events, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.