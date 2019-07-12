Toledo Air Show takes off Saturday

SWANTON – Several exciting performers are lined up for the 2019 Toledo Air Show, which will be held Saturday and Sunday at Toledo Express Airport. Gates open at 9 a.m. each day with flying kicking off at noon.

Tora, Tora, Tora, the 180th Fighter Wing, Rob Holland and Jacquie B are among the performers planned.

Tora, Tora, Tora is the Commemorative Air Force’s recreation of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that signaled the beginning of the American involvement in World War II. Designed as a living history lesson, Tora, Tora, Tora is intended as a memorial to all the soldiers on both sides who gave their lives for their countries.

Today’s 180th Fighter Wing was formed in October 1995, but its origins stretch back to Aug. 18, 1917 when the 112th Aero Squadron was organized as a supply unit at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas. Now based at Toledo Express Airport, members of the 180th are at home in the skies above Swanton Township.

With over 2,800 flight hours and more than 1,000 coast-to-coast air show performances to her credit, Jacquie B has proven that she has the talent, stamina, discipline and guts to reach beyond all limits.

The Shockwave Jet Truck will also be on display at the show. Shockwave is a custom built race truck equipped with 3 huge J34-48 Pratt & Whitney Jet Engines originally out of the USA Navy T2 Buckeye.

Rob Holland, Class of ‘45, Black Dagger, Kent Pietsch, Ladies for Liberty, a Mig-17, a F-100, and a B-25J Mitchell Bomber are also among the performers scheduled.

The admission charge is $50 per person. It is $30 for those 65 and older, active and retired military, military dependents and first responders with I.D. Kids 15 and under and military in uniform get in free.

There are also special ticket options available at toledoairshow.com. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the gate.

General admission parking is located off of U.S. 20A just south of Airport Highway. It is free.

Handicap and VIP parking is available on the north side of the airport off of Airport Highway. There is a $20 charge for VIP parking, which is to the west of Loch’s Greenhouse.

The 180th Fighter Wing will be represented at the Toledo Air Show. The Shockwave Jet Truck will be among the show's performers. Tora, Tora, Tora is the Commemorative Air Force's recreation of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010 or on Twitter @Swan_Enterprise

