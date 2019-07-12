SACC encouraging sober summer fun

Swanton Area Community Coalition (SACC) is ready to splash into summer. SACC officials know it is the perfect opportunity to be outside and get together with friends and wants you to be safe while doing so.

Alcohol is often present at these occasions and if you’re of age, kicking back with a beer isn’t the issue, it is the excessive consumption that’s of concern for our community, they said.

Alcohol can be very dangerous because it is a depressant, which means it can slow down your central nervous system, breathing and heart rate. Over consumption can also make people more susceptible to doing things they would not normally do, like drinking and driving, making poor decisions or acting dangerously.

During the summer, SACC is asking our community to be responsible drinkers and consider participating in “Sober Summer Fun.” Responsible drinking involves making sure you’re safe, making sure those around you are safe, actively avoiding dangerous situations, minimizing the risks to yourself and others, and having a positive overall drinking experience. While, some examples of “Sober Summer Fun” activities may include hiking, biking, camping, and barbecuing without alcohol.

SACC officials said it is important to recognize that practicing responsible drinking is the only safe way to enjoy alcohol but unfortunately isn’t how everyone drinks. Binge drinking, a popular trend of consuming 4-5 drinks in an evening or drinking to get drunk, on the other hand leaves behind negative effects that can be felt long after the “buzz” has worn off.

Once an individual reaches the point of intoxication, dangers including dizziness, loss of coordination, vomiting, lack of judgment, passing out, or even death. Even if a person passes out, the blood alcohol levels can continue to rise putting the person in extreme danger.

Driving while intoxicated is also dangerous.

If you find yourself getting ‘tipsy’ or you’ve just consumed several drinks yet, think you’re “fine,” for the safety and well-being of those around you, SACC members ask that you take a second to ask yourself, “Should I really drive right now?” or “Is this going to negatively affect anyone else around me?”

“If you have to contemplate the answer, please don’t do it! There is always another option. Wait to make the decision, ask for a ride from a sober individual, call a transportation company, but even more important don’t pick up another one,” said Andrea Smith, SACC Executive Director.

To learn more and stay up to date on SACC’s latest news visit www.swantoncoalition.org. You can even be an active participant in our campaign by posting on your social media using the hashtag SoberSummerFun this summer. Follow SACC on Facebook (Swanton Area Community Coalition) to participate in our polls as well for a chance to win a gift card to a local business.