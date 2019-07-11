Wauseon teachers get raise over 3 years

Teachers in the Wauseon school district will get a bump in pay over the next three school years, according to an agreement approved at Monday’s school board meeting.

Board members agreed to a three-year contract ratified in June by the Wauseon Education Association. The terms give the school district’s educators increases of 1.8%, 1.9%, and 2.0%, respectively, in base salary over the next three academic years. The increases will also be given to classified employees and bus drivers.

“The Wauseon administrative team appreciated the cooperative nature of the local association members,” Superintendent Larry Brown said in a statement. “All mutually resolved issues were reached without the assistance of any individuals outside of the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools district.”

WEA President Jason Robinson added, “We are extremely pleased with the agreement that was reached. One of the things the WEA prides itself on is that we take into consideration not only what’s good for the teachers but what’s good for the district and the public as a whole. We’ve always strived for what is fair, and this agreement is a reflection of that.”

In other business, the school board accepted a $50 donation from Christ United Methodist Church for afterschool snacks distributed in May, and $6,000 from Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing for the Wauseon Machine Scholarship fund.

Addressing the upcoming school year, board members approved school breakfast prices at $1.45 for the primary, elementary, and middle schools, and $1.60 for the high school; lunch prices will be $2.35 for primary school students; $2.55 for elementary and middle school students; $2.65 for high school students;$2.85 for adults; and $1.90 for a la carte. Those are the first meal increases since the 2017-18 school year.

They also set school supply and workbook fees at $25 for grades K-8, and, approved a $30 Insurance Protection Fund payment to cover Chromebooks the school district distributes to students.

In personnel matters, a motion was approved to offer: one-year limited certificated contracts to Brittani Gerken and Lydia Badenhop as elementary school and middle school intervention specialists, respectively, both pending clean background checks and also proper licensure for Gerken; a one-year limited classified contract to Catherine Held as a primary school playground aide, pending a clean background check and proper licensure; a one-year limited classified athletic supplemental contract to McKayla Pettit as ninth grade volleyball coach, and a position to Derek Rupp as volunteer football coach, both pending a clean background check and pupil activity permit.

Due to the percentage salary increase for the 2019-20 academic year, a motion was passed approving a modification in the administrative compensation package. Wauseon Education Association salary percentage increases will follow for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.

The board entered into executive session to discuss employment of personnel. No action was taken.

Troy Armstrong, left, incoming Wauseon schools superintendent, traded notes with outgoing superintendent Larry Brown at Monday’s school board meeting. Brown has accepted the superintendent’s position at Fort Recovery Local Schools in Mercer County, Ohio. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_wauseon-school-board.jpg Troy Armstrong, left, incoming Wauseon schools superintendent, traded notes with outgoing superintendent Larry Brown at Monday’s school board meeting. Brown has accepted the superintendent’s position at Fort Recovery Local Schools in Mercer County, Ohio.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

