ODE continues sponsoring food service

The Ohio Department of Education continues it efforts in sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program, which provides children with free, healthy meals during the summer break.

Participation is simple, and no sign up is required. To learn about meal times and site locations, call 1-866-348-6479 or visit education.ohio.gov/KidsEat.

“Ohio kids’ nutritional needs do not end when the school year does,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Not only does the Summer Food Service Program help fulfill Ohio’s most vulnerable children’s dietary needs, it also promotes healthy lifestyles for Ohioans year-round.”

The Summer Food Service Program ensures children ages 18 and under continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer break from school when they do not have access to school breakfasts or lunches. Children with disabilities and approved individualized education programs may participate through age 21.

“The Summer Food Service Program ensures that Ohio’s students can continue to grow, learn and be active over the summer months,” said Paolo DeMaria, state Superintendent of Public Instruction. “As we support ways to keep students challenged, prepared and empowered at school, we must also be committed to making sure students’ most basic needs are met and that they are nourished, excited to learn and poised to thrive.”

In 2018, more than four million meals were served to Ohio children through the Summer Food Service Program with the help of approximately 1,500 feeding sites.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Ohio Department of Education.