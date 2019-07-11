SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, June 27

11:04 a.m., 8198 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, accident with property damage.

11:23 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, accident with property damage.

11:30 a.m., 22251 State Highway 2, German Twp., Shalom Counseling, suicidal threats.

2:47 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 22, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:38 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 2, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

7:28 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 22, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:36 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 22, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

8:05 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:15 p.m., 20769 County Road C, German Twp., suspicious activity.

9:59 p.m., 25038 County Road S, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

10:48 p.m., 420 E. Main St., Delta, Speedway, reckless operation.

11:27 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., K-9 Unit.

11:54 p.m., 3787 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.

Friday, June 28

6:56 a.m., County Road D at County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:33 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., injury accident.

12:04 p.m., 25212 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Serenity Haven, assist other unit.

6:11 p.m., County Road D at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:42 p.m., County Road N at State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:39 p.m., 11200 County Road J, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

8 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, injury accident.

8:53 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., reckless operation.

Saturday, June 29

12:31 a.m., 8135 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, civil matter.

12:43 a.m., 10085 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Steve’s Carryout and Pottery, injury accident.

12:48 a.m., 6585 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., intoxicated subject.

1:09 a.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, assault.

2:31 a.m., 3300 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

3:57 a.m., 11448 County Road F, York Twp., domestic trouble.

6:43 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:36 p.m., County Road E at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., reckless operation.

3:22 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

4:52 p.m., 11990 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

6 p.m., 5050 County Road T, Amboy Twp., road blocked.

8:41 p.m., 9759 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:45 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, investigate complaint.

9:23 p.m., 6583 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., intoxicated subject.

10:24 p.m., 1799 County Road 21, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:55 p.m., 109 Lincoln St., Lyons, neighbor trouble.

Sunday, June 30

2:43 a.m., Ohio Turnpike, Franklin Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:28 a.m., 9610 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Jensen Bridge and Supply Co., suspicious vehicle.

5:15 a.m., 7042 County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

12:50 p.m., 3590 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

2:06 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 #172, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.

7:24 p.m., 3354 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

7:53 p.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:47 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, Fulton Twp., harassment.

9:32 p.m., 1211 Glenn-Mar Drive, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

Monday, July 1

1:11 a.m., County Road K at County Road 1, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

10:24 a.m., 3303 County Road 9, York Twp., harassment.

12:42 p.m., 8101 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Hess Tool and Die, injury accident.

1:26 p.m., 7856 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

3:03 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, traffic offense.

4:40 p.m., County Road 1-1 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:10 p.m., County Road 14 at U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:31 p.m., 402 Park St., Lyons, Lyons Community Park, suspicious vehicle.

11:50 p.m., 12332 County Road E, York Twp., investigate complaint.

Tuesday, July 2

12:12 a.m., 15011 County Road K, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

11:51 a.m., 14210 County Road F at County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

12:41 p.m., State Highway 64 at U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., hit-skip accident.

12:42 p.m., 4982 State Highway 66, German Twp., Redline Equipment, 911 hang-up.

6:49 p.m., 8970 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., civil matter.

8:39 p.m., 8150 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Hi-Miler, unwanted subject.

Wednesday, July 3

12:07 a.m., County Road 21 at County Road F, German Twp., check on welfare.

1:02 a.m., 27138 County Road S, Gorham Twp., domestic violence.

4:14 a.m., U.S. 127 at County Road S, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:41 a.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., unwanted subject.

6:05 a.m., 109 E. Main St., Metamora, T Mart, suspicious vehicle.