Crosley Auto collectors meet in Fulton County this week

The annual Crosley Automobile Club national meet will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Fulton County Fairground near Wauseon. They will mark the 50th anniversary of the club.

Crosleys were automobiles manufactured intermittently by the Crosley Corporation and Crosley Motors Incorporated from 1939-1955. The name comes from Powel Crosley Jr. of Cincinnati, who with the assistance of his brother, Lewis, developed two assembly plants to build the subcompact car.

Crosley Jr. was owner of Crosley Broadcasting Corporation and the Cincinnati Reds.

Good gas mileage made the Crosley attractive during World War II, and sales peaked in 1948. But by 1952 sales had dropped so far that production ceased.

The Crosley station wagon was the best selling body style for the brand, and in 1948 Crosley sold more station wagons than any other car maker. The sedan was the second most popular style.

The Crosley Automobile Club was founded in 1969 and has about 1,000 members worldwide. It helps bring together collectors of Crosley cars and other products of Powel Crosley.

The spotlight class at this year’s meet will be pre-war vehicles.

Events Thursday include a presentation at Fulton Manor at 12:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Crosleys will cruise to Tiny’s Dairy Barn on Shoop Avenue.

On Friday, things will really ramp up for auto club members, with a flea market, Crosley Car Games, craft show, silent auction, and a trading post. Also on Friday is a Crosley Pinewood Derby for ages 5-11 and 12-17.

On Saturday, the show field opens, the flea market and silent auction continue, and the annual meeting and awards ceremony will be held.

For more information, visit crosleyautoclub.com.