Semi crashes into Swancreek Twp. house

Two people were injured in an accident in Fulton County on Tuesday that sent a semi truck crashing into a house in Swancreek Township.

According to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Durango driven by Kenneth Russel, 34, of Toledo, was westbound on U.S. 20A near County Road 3 at approximately 4:53 p.m. when it turned left of center to avoid a vehicle slowing to turn and was struck by an eastbound 1996 Peterbilt semi truck driven by Richard Armbuster, 56, of Toledo. The semi truck went off the north side of the road and struck a house.

Russel was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, and Armbuster was transported by ground ambulance to the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, both with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, and safety belts were in use. The house was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Troopers on scene reported that both lanes of travel were on U.S. 20A were restricted following the accident. No HAZMAT materials were spilled from the semi truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Swanton police and fire departments. U.S. 20A was closed overnight for repair.