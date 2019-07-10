Fulton County Pork Queen crowned

Alexandra Gillen was recently crowned the 2019-2020 Fulton County Pork Queen. The local organization held its annual queen contest on June 24 at K’s Restaurant in Lyons.

During her reign as Pork Queen, Gillen will be participating in local parades and other events as well as the Fulton County Fair.

She is a senior at Evergreen High School where her school activities include student council and National Honor Society. She is also a member of a Evergreen soccer and track teams.

Gillen is an eight year member of the Gainers and Leaders 4-H Club. She wishes to pursue a career as an orthodontist after her graduation next year.

Her parents are Scott and Jennifer Gillen.