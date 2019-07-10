FCCC student places sixth

Four County Career Center recently announced that Angela Macias of Defiance placed sixth at the 2019 International Leadership Conference of HOSA – Future Health Professionals held in Orlando, Florida June 19-22. She is in the Health Careers program and competed in Healthy Lifestyles.

Career Center students joined students from across the nation to participate in the international-level skill competition. This was HOSA’s 42nd International Leadership Conference.

HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education (HSE) Division of ACTE. HOSA’s two-fold mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. Four County Career Center HOSA advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, Karen Walker, and Mike Nye.