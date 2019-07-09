Archbold Rotary donated over $26K

During the Rotary year that ended June 30, the Archbold Rotary club donated $26,050 to support community activities, student scholarships and Rotary’s international projects.

Student scholarships were the single largest donation totaling some $9,850. Of that amount, $7,500 in college scholarships were awarded to Archbold seniors while $1,350 in service scholarships were awarded to seniors in FCCLA (the school’s service club), and two $500 scholarships were awarded to two Archbold area students attending Northwest State Community College.

Between the club and Archbold Rotarians, some $2,350 was given to support Rotary District 6600’s Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad program.

Donations to The Rotary International Foundation totaled $3,350 and PolioPlus, Rotary’s campaign to rid the world of polio, received $925.

The club also gave $1,650 to a Haiti water project that was coordinated by the Vermillion, Ohio Rotary Club.

Archbold Rotary gave a second installment of $2,000 to support Sauder Village’s capital improvement program – the 1920s Main Street project. The club also gave $500 to the Sauder Village annual fund and $500 to the Sauder Village golf outing.

Archbold Rotary supported several community projects including: $1,000 to the Fulton County Heart Radiothon, $500 to Fulton County Christmas Cheer, $200 to the Fairlawn Auxiliary auction, $400 to the Community Health Professionals Beacon of Hope fundraiser, and $500 to purchase paper products and other items for the high school’s FCCLA service project at Ronald McDonald House in Toledo.

Other donations: Archbold After Prom, $200; Archbold Elementary School book fair, $300; Archbold community meals served by Rotary, $800; Fulton County Habitat for Humanity, $100; Hugh O’Brien student leadership program, $225; and Junior Achievement, $500.

Kevin Sauder served as Rotary president last year. Other members of the club’s leadership team included Royal Short, president-elect; Eddie Partin, past president; Jeff Coressel, treasurer; Kirk Weldy, secretary; and board members Dale Kern, Rick Mueller, Mark Hagans and Tim Meister.

Royal Short became the 67th president of the Archbold Rotary Club with the start of the new Rotary year on July 1. He received the gavel from past president Kevin Sauder.

The club’s 51 members meet for lunch every Friday at noon at The Barn Restaurant. For more information about Archbold Rotary, please visit its website: www.archboldrotary.org.