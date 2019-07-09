Ride honors Joughin, promotes safety

The Fourth Annual Sierah Joughin Memorial Ride was held Sunday with over 800 people participating. Riders from as far away as Columbus and Fort Wayne joined the event.

The hour-long ride from Toledo Harley Davidson at 7960 W. Central Ave. to the Fulton County Fairgrounds is a tribute to Joughin, but it’s also a way to help females protect themselves from potential assailants. Proceeds from the memorial ride will allow Keeping Our Girls Safe to continue offering free self-defense education and classes for women in the northwest Ohio area.

Through last year, 605 woman have participated in a free self-defense class thanks to Keeping Our Girls Safe. Instructors are police officers from the Wauseon and Sylvania police departments.

Josh Kolasinski, who was Joughin’s boyfriend, has said the event was started as a way to involve fathers and husbands in honoring Joughin and making a difference.

More than 300 bikers preregistered for the ride, but in the end that number climbed closer to 700.

More information, including details on self defense classes and merchandise, can be found at www.kogsafe.com.