Health Care Camp successful

The Fulton County Health Center hosted its 24th Annual Health Care Camp on June 27 to offer high school students a look at health care careers.

Begun in June of 2015, the camp educates the students on vocational planning for a career in the health care field. Topics include basic clinical skills, confidentiality, infection control, customer service, empathy and patient experiences, and insurance. The students also practice wheelchair use and tour the hospital.

This year’s participants were Meredith Zeiter, Bailey Johnson, and Riley Garretson, Liberty Center High School; Justus Schroeder, home schooled; Maxie Ratanasri, Northwest State Community College; Kennedy Sinks and Amy Shaffer, Morenci High School; and Ally Sprow, Delta High School.

To date, FCHC Health Care Camp has hosted 132 students representing 15 schools or colleges.

The next camp will be Wednesday, Aug 7, from 1-4:30 p.m. The camp is free but limited to the first 10 students who register. For information, contact Mary Gautz at mgautz@fulhealth.org or 419-330-2695.

Amy Shaffer of Morenci, Mich., acted as the patient during wheelchair training at the 24th Annual Fulton County Health Center Health Care Camp, held June 27. Behind her, from left, are Kennedy Sinks, Ally Sprow, Riley Garretson, Bailey Johnson, Meredith Zeiter, Maxie Ratanasri, Justus Schroeder, and volunteer Bob Lehman. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_health-care-class.jpg Amy Shaffer of Morenci, Mich., acted as the patient during wheelchair training at the 24th Annual Fulton County Health Center Health Care Camp, held June 27. Behind her, from left, are Kennedy Sinks, Ally Sprow, Riley Garretson, Bailey Johnson, Meredith Zeiter, Maxie Ratanasri, Justus Schroeder, and volunteer Bob Lehman.