Cooling help offered this summer

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months.

The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program can also assist in providing an air conditioner or fan if needed.

The Summer Crisis program runs from July 1 until Aug. 31. To apply for the program, customers are required to schedule an appointment with Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-844-493-1193 or online at www.nocac.org.

Last year more than 870 families in Defiance, Henry, Fulton, Paulding, Williams, and Van Wert counties were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s toll free appointment hotline at 1-844-493-1193 or visit our website at www.nocac.org. For more information about energy assistance programs call (800)282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired customers may dial 711 for assistance) and for a list of energy assistance providers select option 2, or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.