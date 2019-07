It is Vacation Bible School time at Haven Heights Baptist Church. Children in grades K-6 are admitted free to the program, which will be held July 8-12 at 6 p.m.

This year’s theme is In the Wild. Each day kids will make crafts, play games, enjoy snacks, sing songs and learn about missions.

Haven Heights Baptist Church is located at 1373 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon.