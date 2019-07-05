Unemployment rate remains low in Fulton County

The Fulton County unemployment rate was up slightly in May, but remained low, according to data released late last month by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The labor force estimate showed an unemployment rate of 3.4% in Fulton County during the month of the May. That is an increase from 3.2% in April. However, it is lower than the 3.7% estimate in May of 2018.

It was estimated that 800 people were unemployed in the county.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary May 2019 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.1 percent in Mercer County to a high of 6.7 percent in Monroe County. From April, unemployment rates increased in 62 counties, decreased in 19 counties, and did not change in seven counties.

The comparable, not seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate for Ohio was 3.5 percent in May.

Four counties had unemployment rates at or below 2.5 percent in May. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Holmes and Putnam, 2.4 percent; and Auglaize, 2.5 percent.

Seven counties had unemployment rates at or above 5.0 percent in May. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Meigs, 5.5 percent; Noble, 5.4 percent; Lucas and Trumbull, 5.2 percent; Scioto, 5.1 percent; and Adams, 5.0 percent.

Ohio’s adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in May 2019, down from a revised 4.2 percent in April. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 3,900 over the month, from a revised 5,597,500 in April to 5,593,600 in May 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in May was 239,000, down 8,000 from 247,000 in April. The number of unemployed has decreased by 25,000 in the past 12 months from 264,000. The May unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6 percent in May 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 3.6 percent, unchanged from April, and down from 3.8 percent in May 2018.

Unemployment rates remained low in extreme northwest Ohio. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Unemployment-May-19.jpg Unemployment rates remained low in extreme northwest Ohio. Ohio DJFS graphic