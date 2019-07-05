Locals receive college honors

Local residents have received the following honors from their respective colleges or universities.

Ohio Christian University: Graduates – Aubrey Geis, Delta, Master of Business Administration.

Miami University: Dean’s List – Eden Eisel, Metamora; Olivia LeRoux, Swanton; Hannah Prentiss, Lyons; Leah Schwan, Lyons; President’s List – Morgan Bzovi, Wauseon; Lauren Miller, Archbold.

Capital University: Dean’s List – Nate Hartzler, Pettisville; Erin Mazurowski, Delta; President’s List – Moriah Reichert, Archbold.

Wheaton College: Dean’s List -Darby Stevens, Archbold.