Quadco seeks new finance director

The search for a new finance director was the focus of Quadco Rehabilitation Center’s monthly board meeting held June 25.

The vacancy was created by the recent death of Finance Director Terry Fruth. Quadco Executive Director Bruce Abell told board members the successful applicant will need to possess exceptional accounting skills and the ability to handle day-to-day administrative duties associated with managing a finance department.

Abell recognized Fruth’s 30 years of service to Quadco, saying, “Terry is missed by all of us. He was a dedicated employee who enjoyed his work and the relationships he had with everyone here at Quadco. His absence is deeply felt by everyone.”

The board discussed planting a tree in Fruth’s memory on the Quadco grounds and installing a commemorative plaque. The plaque will be donated by Quadco Board President Tootie Bockelman, owner of Divine Inspirations in Napoleon. The tree planting ceremony will be announced at later date.

Abell and board member Rod Rethmel met recently with Deputy Director Kathy Shaver, a representative from Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta’s office, to discuss the status of the “Raise the Wage” legislation being considered in the U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation, which is not yet scheduled for a House vote, would increase the minimum wage paid nationwide.

The Art Club reported that it created decorative octopuses with donated yarn. The wall hangings welcomed the arrival of summer and key holders for Father’s Day.

A Garden Club representative said the group has been busy with spring planting.

Community Club members visited numerous local venues including the Williams County Courthouse in Bryan, Putt Putt Golf in Defiance, movie theaters in Bryan and Defiance, Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green, Eric’s Ice Cream in Bryan and Defiance, the Butterfly House in Whitehouse, Endless Creations in Bryan, and the Exotic Zoo animal presentation at Stryker Public Library.

Transportation Manager Steven Slattman, reported that Quadco vehicles traveled 29,704 miles in 22 days during the month of April, with no accidents.

The next regular meeting of the non-profit Quadco board will be July 23 in the Stryker facility conference room.