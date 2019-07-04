Severe weather hits

A severe thunderstorm blew through Fulton County Tuesday evening leading to some damage, including downed branches and power lines. Multiple branches were down in Wauseon, including outside the Fulton County Courthouse, above. Power outages in the Archbold area, Pettisville and rural Wauseon lasted into Wednesday. Over 550 customers remained without power at 10 a.m.

Debris on Fulton Street in Wauseon

A severe thunderstorm blew through Fulton County Tuesday evening leading to some damage, including downed branches and power lines. Multiple branches were down in Wauseon, including outside the Fulton County Courthouse, above. Power outages in the Archbold area, Pettisville and rural Wauseon lasted into Wednesday. Over 550 customers remained without power at 10 a.m.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Wauseon-Storm-damage.jpg A severe thunderstorm blew through Fulton County Tuesday evening leading to some damage, including downed branches and power lines. Multiple branches were down in Wauseon, including outside the Fulton County Courthouse, above. Power outages in the Archbold area, Pettisville and rural Wauseon lasted into Wednesday. Over 550 customers remained without power at 10 a.m.

Debris on Fulton Street in Wauseon

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Resized952019070295204820.jpg Debris on Fulton Street in Wauseon

A tree blocks the road on Walnut Street in Wauseon between Wood and 3rd streets.