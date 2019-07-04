Wauseon Council hears pool, progress reports

Wauseon City Council members were told the community pool is doing “a bang-up business” in a report on city projects during Monday’s brief session.

With no committee reports or legislation to approve, the 12-minute meeting focused on department reports and parking issues anticipated during the July 3 fireworks presentation.

A report by Public Service Director Dennis Richardson confirmed brisk business at the city pool, but addressed a privacy problem with the renovated poolhouse. Richardson said dividers originally placed at the men’s and women’s locker room areas were not wide enough to block interior views. He said four foot wide dividers have replaced the originals, and “I think they do the job.”

Richardson also reported progress on the Ohio Department of Transportation paving project on Shoop Avenue, and said good weather has allowed for completion of an upgrade to the city tennis courts in Reighard Park.

He told Council members that in an attempt to save the city money he has already advertised for winter road salt. The bids open Aug. 2.

Police Chief Keith Torbet said only a few minor incidences occurred during the Wauseon Homecoming. He said the event may also be held sooner next year than the traditional dates.

The Homecoming was bumped up to June this year to accommodate the availability of Cromer Amusements, which hastily replaced the event’s former amusements provider, Big O Amusements.

Torbet also reported that 68 preschool children participated in this year’s Safety City event. He said that donations for the program fell short by $900. The amount will be covered through the police department’s budget, although Torbet expressed hope that donations will continue to be received.

He told Mayor Kathy Huner that Safety City’s biggest expenses go to commemorative T-shirts for the children and personnel costs for necessary assistants. He said despite the costs the budget for Safety City has been kept below $6,000 annually for many years.

Finance Director Jamie Giguere told Council the city’s income tax revenue improved in June, down 4.1% from the same time last year, as compared to being down 6.5% percent in May from the same time a year ago.

Law Director Tom McWatters III said city officials are reviewing a draft of city policies and procedures from Clemans Nelson and Associates, a management consulting service. The city commissioned the draft, which will “address a lot of issues that have been addressed and asked, and update stuff that needed to be updated,” McWatters said.

In new business, Huner said a recent baseball tournament hosted at Dorothy B. Biddle Park by Tiny’s Dairy Barn drew 41 teams. She also mentioned large crowds at the National Threshers Association 75th Annual Reunion held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

“It is becoming a mini fair. There were so many people out there,” Huner said. “It was nice to see all the restaurants full from these events going on.”

The mayor read a letter from Delta Mayor Dan Miller expressing appreciation to the Wauseon Fire Department for its assistance during the Eyes of Freedom event held in May. She added thanks to Wauseon police for providing escort vehicles.

Wauseon City Council members on Monday were apprised of a privacy issue within the city’s renovated poolhouse. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_poolhouse.jpg Wauseon City Council members on Monday were apprised of a privacy issue within the city’s renovated poolhouse.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

