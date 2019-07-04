Jaguars win at Summer Games

The Jaguars team of the Fulton County Special Olympics traveled to Columbus to compete in the 50th annual Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games.

Over 2,800 athletes from around the state traveled to compete in the three-day competition. The Jaguars brought track and volleyball teams.

Gold medal winners from track included: first-year athlete Xavier Bustamante, Delta; Aric Gurzynski, Wauseon; Danelle Bodette, Archbold; first-year athlete MayLynn Sterrett, Swanton; Tim Rettig, Archbold; and Shawn Summers, Wauseon.

A total of 22 gold, silver, and bronze medals were won by the track team. The volleyball team placed first as well, beating their opponents 4-1 sets.

The Jaguars appreicate the community’s support. They offered special thanks to the Wauseon police and fire departments for their annual escort out of town.