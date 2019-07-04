Jaguars win at Summer Games

The Jaguars include – top, from left – Coach Taylor Hartman, Ben Clausen, Megan Marini, Brad Damman, Aric Gurzynski, Josh Parran, Joel Reinking, Nick Denn, Shawn Summers, Dillon Hayward, Hannah Shotwell, Corey Hite, Jenny Whaley, Morgan Wagner, Nathan Schaefer, Danni Smith, Ann Schroeder, Amber Pursel, MayLynn Sterrett, Tim Rettig, Austin Double, Keerston Volkman, Danelle Bodette, Xavier Bustamante, Nick Weigand, Coach Nick Wilson – bottom row, from left – Coaches Annette Shotwell, Lynlee Reinking, Celia Wilson, Emily Stockham, Teri Vansickle, Brayden Marshall, and Marissa Campos.
Tim Rettig of Archbold started the first leg of the 4 x 100 relay race. The team, consisting of Rettig, Shawn Summers, Aric Gurzynski, and Xavier Bustamante, placed fourth.
Xavier Bustamante posed with his gold medal after his 400M race.
The Jaguars volleyball team posing with its first place trophy.
The Jaguars team of the Fulton County Special Olympics traveled to Columbus to compete in the 50th annual Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games.
Over 2,800 athletes from around the state traveled to compete in the three-day competition. The Jaguars brought track and volleyball teams.
Gold medal winners from track included: first-year athlete Xavier Bustamante, Delta; Aric Gurzynski, Wauseon; Danelle Bodette, Archbold; first-year athlete MayLynn Sterrett, Swanton; Tim Rettig, Archbold; and Shawn Summers, Wauseon.
A total of 22 gold, silver, and bronze medals were won by the track team. The volleyball team placed first as well, beating their opponents 4-1 sets.
The Jaguars appreicate the community’s support. They offered special thanks to the Wauseon police and fire departments for their annual escort out of town.
