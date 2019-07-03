Joughin Memorial Ride planned for Sunday

The Fourth Annual Sierah Joughin Memorial Ride will be held at Sunday, July 7.

The hour-long ride from Toledo Harley Davidson at 7960 W. Central Avenue to the Fulton County Fairgrounds is a tribute to her, but it’s also a way to help females protect themselves from potential assailants.

Proceeds from this memorial ride will allow Keeping Our Girls Safe to continue offering free self-defense education and classes for women in the northwest Ohio area.

The ride starts at noon with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

Pre-registration for riders and passengers is available for $20 per person at kogsafe.com; the cost is $25 during registration from 9 a.m. to noon at the Harley Davidson dealership the day of the ride.

In the 2018 ride were 652 bikes with 998 people in attendance.