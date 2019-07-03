Archbold Troop 63 to celebrate 75th anniversary

Archbold Scouts BSA Troop 63 will be holding a 75th Anniversary Celebration ceremony Saturday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at the Ruihley Park Pavilion in Archbold. Former members of the Troop and their families and members of the public are invited to attend.

An Open House will be held at the Ruihley Park Scout Cabin before the ceremony, from 6-6:45 p.m., and the Cabin will also be open following the ceremony, for those who would like to see recent updates to the cabin, which include a beautiful display case made for the Scouts, chock-full of mementos from the Troop’s 75 year history. The event will also feature other historical displays and a mock campsite.

Speakers at the Celebration will include Ross Taylor, who joined the Troop in its very first year (1945); Doug Rupp, the second Scout in Troop 63 history to have achieved the rank of Eagle (1965); Tracy Zeigler, a Troop 63 Eagle Scout who also holds the distinction of having served the most years (17) as Troop 63 Scoutmaster; and Levi Baus, a 17 year-old Troop 63 Eagle Scout.

Archbold Mayor Jeff Fryman has declared July 20, 2019 as “Archbold Scouts BSA Troop 63 Day,” and Village Councilman Kevin Eicher will be on hand to make a special presentation.

Dignitaries from the five county Chinquapin District and 13 county Black Swamp Area Council will also be in attendance.

“The boys are looking forward to celebrating this special occasion with as many former members of the Troop as possible, along with their families,” said Paul Reichert, Scoutmaster. “We’d also like to invite members of the community to join us on this special evening.”

Troop 63 was chartered by La Choy Food Products and employees in 1944. The first meeting was held on May 9, 1944 in the Archbold Town Hall, second floor, northwest corner room. The Troop began with 12 youth members.

75 years later, the Troop today is enjoying its 55th year as a chartered organization of the Archbold Lions Club, and has 19 youth members.