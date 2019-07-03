Blitz leads to 39 traffic stops

Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from June 16-22. Deputies who worked this blitz made 39 traffic stops and issued nine citations. The citations issued were for six speed violations and one driver seatbelt.

Deputies issued a summons for Drug Paraphernalia and made a felony arrest for drug possession and trafficking in drugs. Deputies also issued 33 warnings during the Blitz. The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.