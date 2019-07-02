Locals named to Bluffton dean’s list

BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the spring 2019 term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Bluffton University students from the area named to the dean’s list are: Angel Huerta and Michael Short of Archbold.

Also, students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement. Area students were Emma Cobb and Syd Cobb of Archbold.

The dean’s list for the Organizational Management Program (OMP) for the fall term was also announced. Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

OMP students from the area named to the dean’s list are Tami Burroughs, Lyons; Nick Filipovich, Archbold; Patsy Magallanes, Archbold; and Joel Stier, Archbold.