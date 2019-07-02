New leaders selected for Joy Ministries

The Center for Women’s Ministries, Inc. (CWM), in Bloomington, Indiana has announced the appointment of Bonnie Hudspeath as the new center director and Sue Dennis-Long as the assistant director for Joy Ministries CWM, located at 410 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

CWM, Inc. was founded in 1989. Centers have been established in Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Missouri and North Carolina. They also have Centers in India, China, West Africa, and Panama. Joy Ministries is an affiliate of CWM, Inc. and is currently the only location in Ohio.

The Center for Women’s Ministries offers crisis intervention with a spiritual emphasis, reaching hurting women through ministry. The staff trains volunteers as caring partners who serve as peer counseling volunteers, Bible study leaders, support group facilitators and prayer group leaders. Women who need comfort and encouragement will find a safe place where they will find non-judgmental, confidential listening and support at no cost.

Their motto is “We’ve been where you are.” Some of the areas of ministry include abuse, death of someone close, depression, divorce, (incarceration, parenting, relationships, singleness and woundedness from childhood. The Joy Ministries Center is currently doing Bible studies in a local prison and recently hosted a Community Prayer Walk.

Joy Ministries was started in 2007 and has been located in Wauseon since 2014. The Center has an office at Christ’s Church on the corner of Shoop Avenue and Oak Street and is a non-denominational ministry. As a non-profit 501 (c) organization, Joy Ministries consists of volunteers and is supported by donations. Office hours are Tuesday 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and by appointment.

The new director and assistant director are focusing efforts on community awareness and increasing the number of volunteers. Training classes for those wishing to become a peer counseling volunteers will take place in the fall. To learn more about CWM, visit cwmhope.org. If you are interested or have questions you can stop by the Joy Ministries on Tuesdays or call 418-878-8823 for more information.