Archbold man sentenced to over 6 years in prison

An Archbold man was sentenced June 26 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Michael Ledesma, 49, previously pleaded guilty to importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and failure to register a new address. On Feb. 6, 2019, he solicited another by means of telecommunications device to engage in sexual activity, and the other person was law enforcement posing as a person who was 13-16 years of age, and he also disseminated obscene material to a juvenile or law enforcement posing as a juvenile, according to the information from Haselman.

On Nov. 28, 2018, he failed to register a new address with the Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ledesma to 17 months in prison for importuning, 11 months in prison for disseminating matter, and 5 years in prison for failing to register. The sentences of 17 months for importuning and 5 years for failing to register will be served consecutively, with the 11 months for disseminating matter to be served concurrently with both, for a total prison term of 6 years and 5 months.

Ledesma was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires registration for 15 years, with in-person verification annually with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.