Passport promotion showcases Fulton Co. attractions

The Fulton County Visitor’s Bureau is looking to drive people to area businesses and attractions with a new promotion. With the new Fulton County Passport, residents and visitors can have a passport stamped as they visit locations around the county.

The theme the Visitor’s Bureau has been using to promote Fulton County is “On the Trails in Fulton County.” The businesses on the passport represent these trails, which include history, wine/brew, play, artisan, sweet tooth, unique shopping, and trails.

The Fulton County Passport was the brainchild of Visitor’s Bureau Coordinator Julie Brink, according to Neil Toeppe, vice president of the Visitor’s Bureau Board of Directors.

“The board was looking for ways to expose county residents to the variety of exciting businesses and venues throughout the county,” Toeppe said. “Being a large county, often folks from one side of the county aren’t familiar what we have on the other side of the county. The Fulton County Trails, also Julie’s idea, combined with the Passport, will help us all learn about the richness of opportunities we have right here in our own backyard.”

Passports can be picked up at the Fulton County Welcome Center, area chambers of commerce, and some area businesses. They can also be printed from www.visitfultoncountyoh.com.

“Businesses have been provided with a stamper and ink pad. Participants take their passports into the businesses to be stamped,” Brink said. “There are blocks that represent a Fulton County restaurant, hotel/motel and campground, these just require initials. There were too many to be listed individually.”

There are 56 stamp opportunities. Once participants get at least 20 stamps they will receive an “I Blazed the Trails in Fulton County, OH” T-shirt.

Participants can bring the completed passport to the Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Highway 108, in Wauseon, the same building that houses the new Museum of Fulton County, across from the fairgrounds.

“The Fulton County Visitors Bureau has promoted our area in a variety of ways including wide-spread brochure distribution, advertising in local, regional and statewide publications, billboards, website and social media,” Brink said. “While these modalities work to make people aware of the experiences available in our county, the passport program actually gets them through the door. So, we came up with this idea to accomplish this.”

She said the promotion has been met with enthusiasm from both businesses and participants.

“We’ve already given out several T-shirts. One business owner has had several participants come to her store and only one had ever been there before, and another said they are having a lot of fun with this promo,” said Brink. “The Fulton County Visitor’s Bureau is very excited to launch this promotion.”

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Passport.jpg Courtesy photo

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010