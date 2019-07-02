Fire guts house in Delta

A house in Delta was gutted by fire on Monday, but the occupants escaped unharmed.

The Delta Community Fire Department was dispatched to 8594 U.S. 20A at 4:05 p.m., where they found the majority of the two-story residence engulfed in flames. Fire crews from Wauseon, Lyons, and Liberty Center helped knock down the blaze after about two hours, according to Delta Fire Chief Scott Smith.

One adult and two children were home at the time but left the residence unharmed. Several family pets perished in the fire.

Smith said a Delta firefighter was treated and released at Fulton County Health Center after being overcome by heat.

Following clean-up, the village’s firefighters were back in service about 9 p.m. Damage has not been estimated but the house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire, which began in the back of the house, is undetermined, but foul play is not suspected. The Fulton County Auditor’s Office lists the owner as Josh Mercer.

The fire remains under investigation.