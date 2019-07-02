Road work ramping up

With recent drier weather, road construction projects have begun to kick into high gear. Above, work continues on Shoop Avenue in Wauseon. That project is slated to last through October and includes lane restrictions. Beginning on Monday was a closure on U.S. 20 between County Roads 5 and 6 for culvert replacement. That is scheduled through July 31. Also, from July 15 to mid-October, U.S. 20A will be closed between County Road 16 and County Road 20 for culvert replacement . Also, as of Tuesday morning, Elm Street is closed between Fulton Street and Shoop Avenue in Wauseon.

With recent drier weather, road construction projects have begun to kick into high gear. Above, work continues on Shoop Avenue in Wauseon. That project is slated to last through October and includes lane restrictions. Beginning on Monday was a closure on U.S. 20 between County Roads 5 and 6 for culvert replacement. That is scheduled through July 31. Also, from July 15 to mid-October, U.S. 20A will be closed between County Road 16 and County Road 20 for culvert replacement . Also, as of Tuesday morning, Elm Street is closed between Fulton Street and Shoop Avenue in Wauseon. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor