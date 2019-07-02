Sauder Village to celebrate an old-fashioned Fourth of July

During a special Naturalization Ceremony at Sauder Village on Thursday, July 4, guests will have the opportunity to celebrate as more than 50 people become new U.S. citizens on our nation’s birthday. With other activities planned including playing the game of cricket, special music, hand-cranked ice-cream, old-fashioned games and patriotic crafts – Sauder Village will be busy the Fourth of July Holiday weekend from July 4-6.

The U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 4 at 11 a.m. on the Village Green, weather permitting. On Independence Day, 55 people will take the oath of American citizenship during this special ceremony at Sauder Village. The Naturalization Ceremony will include special music, the colors carried by the Fulton County Honor Guard and remarks by Judge James R. Knepp, II. The Boy Scouts from Troop 63 in Archbold will do the Pledge of Allegiance during this special ceremony.

“It is always an honor for us to host a Naturalization Ceremony at Sauder Village,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations. “This is a special opportunity for our guests to watch as people become new citizens of the United States of America on our nation’s birthday. For people who have never attended a Naturalization Ceremony, it is sure to be a very inspiring event.”

To add to the festivities of this special day, the Village Strings will play throughout the morning on the Village Green. These musicians from Southeastern Michigan play Celtic, Irish, Scottish and folk music on hammered dulcimers, mountain dulcimer, fiddle, guitar, banjo, harmonica, whistle, marimbula, spoons, tambourine and washboard. The group has been performing traditional music together since 2008. They play a delightful mix of old-fashioned dance tunes that help keep tradition alive and guests may want to grab a partner and dance along!

Again this year, Tom Melville will be at Sauder Village on Saturday, July 6 to teach guests how to play cricket – a fun game of yesteryear. An American cricket player, teacher and author, Melville will be travelling from Wisconsin to share his love of cricket with Sauder Village guests.

Cricket was brought to America by British immigrants and continued to be played here for many years. In fact, the beginning of what we know as baseball developed in New York City before the Civil War and many early baseball players were originally cricket players. The fundamentals of both games are similar – with the goal being to knock two wooden rounds, called bales, off three poles, called wickets, and get the batter out. Throughout the day guests will have an opportunity to learn about the game and even get involved in this fun sport of days-gone-by!

Many other special activities are planned for the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July weekend at Sauder Village. Parents, grandparents and children can spend time together making hand-cranked ice-cream and playing old-fashioned games. Special memories will be made as family and friends play croquet, Game of Graces and other traditional yard games.

Patriotic songs will be played on the reed organ in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and guests will be encouraged to join in singing the patriotic songs that are part of our history and heritage. There will also be goat milking, cow milking, and many baby animals to meet as well as a patriotic craft for young guests to enjoy at Little Pioneers Homestead.

Guests can also enjoy a special Holiday Brunch at the Barn Restaurant featuring made-to-order omelets, biscuits and gravy, home fries, chocolate fountain, pastries and many other specialties. The Fourth of July Brunch will be served on July 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

In honor of their service to our country, all veterans and active duty military will receive free admission to Sauder Village for the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Weekend. As part of the Blue Star Museum program, Sauder Village continues to offer free admission to all active duty military personnel and their families through Labor Day weekend. The Blue Star Museum program is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense. More information about this program is available at www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseusms.

An old-fashioned Fourth of July will be celebrated at Sauder Village July 4-6. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_july4-sauder2.jpg An old-fashioned Fourth of July will be celebrated at Sauder Village July 4-6. Courtesy photo