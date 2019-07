SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, June 20

9:09 a.m., 11633 County Road 26-1, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.

12:10 p.m., 7755 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, burglary.

2:59 p.m., 5964 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:42 p.m., 5205 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

5:05 p.m., 3710 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

5:32 p.m., 10600 County Road 12, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

8:40 p.m., S. Shoop Avenue at E. Chestnut Street, Wauseon, disabled vehicle.

9:24 p.m., 4896 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

10:18 p.m., 9591 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., assault.

Friday, June 21

4:32 a.m., 2649 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Holy Trinity Church, assist public.

5:23 a.m., 10775 County Road E at County Road 10, York Twp., accident with property damage.

8:22 a.m., County Road MN at County Road 27, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

11:17 a.m., 11043 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.

3:57 p.m., 9591 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

4:19 p.m., 9398 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

6:09 p.m., 22643 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., identity theft.

9:40 p.m., 17671 County Road J, Dover Twp., fireworks.

11:22 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, suspicious activity.

Saturday, June 22

1:14 a.m., 5681 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

8:18 a.m., 1226 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., Glenn Garber’s Sawmill, suspicious activity.

10:19 a.m., 6237 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

11:50 a.m., 5150 County Road 13, York Twp., suicidal threats.

12:01 p.m., 11759 County Road 1, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

12:26 p.m., 26359 County Road D, German Twp., suspicious activity.

12:33 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #13, Delta, unwanted subject.

12:37 p.m., 10600 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

2:02 p.m., 9398 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

4:08 p.m., 16850 County Road K, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

6:51 p.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

11:24 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #58, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

Sunday, June 23

12:53 a.m., County Road E at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:40 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., check on welfare.

11:34 a.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #5, York Twp., civil matter.

12 p.m., 5681 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

6:08 p.m., 4111 County Road HJ, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:03 p.m., 13045 County Road 8, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

Monday, June 24

1:09 a.m., 121 Redbud Drive, Swanton, domestic violence.

8:55 a.m., 16593 State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., mental issue.

8:57 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

9:46 a.m., 121 N. Adrian St., Lyons, check on welfare.

11:07 a.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., larceny.

12:19 p.m., 11472 County Road 13, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

1:14 p.m., 109 E. Main St., Metamora, T Mart, accident with property damage.

3:08 p.m., County Road S at County Road 10, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:01 p.m., County Road L at County Road 14, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

4:22 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road L, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

5 p.m., 6110 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

5:31 p.m., 5150 County Road 13, York Twp., unruly juveniles.

7:11 p.m., 283 E. Dame St., Pettisville, 911 hang-up.

8:40 p.m., 3690 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., dog bite.

10:30 p.m, 1519 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

Tuesday, June 25

12:32 a.m., U.S. 127 at County Road S, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

3 a.m., 109 E. Main St., Metamora, T Mart, suspicious person.

8:33 a.m., 507 Stryker St. Suite A, Archbold, T’s Towing Service, civil matter.

9:34 a.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

1:04 p.m., 5681 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

3:13 p.m., 10412 County Road 20, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

5:03 p.m., 14385 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., identity theft.

6:02 p.m., County Road F at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

7:08 p.m., 4524 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

8:38 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 21, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:58 p.m., 10587 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.

Wednesday, June 26

9:13 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, accident with property damage.

9:39 a.m., 13328 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

10:33 a.m., 6965 State Highway 66, German Twp., harassment.

11 a.m., 15147 County Road 11-1, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

12:02 p.m., 15119 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., American Winery, injury accident.

12:04 p.m., 205 W. Main St., Metamora, suspicious activity.

12:50 p.m., 17299 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:51 p.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

1:04 p.m., 7869 County Road E. York Twp., suspicious activity.

2:24 p.m., 10587 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:28 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:49 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road D, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:52 p.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

5:29 p.m., 10938 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., White City Restaurant, suspicious vehicle.

7:08 p.m., 8145 County Road 14, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

7:57 p.m., 603 N. Gorham St. Unit F, Fayette, domestic violence.

10:43 p.m., 19642 County Road C, German Twp., suspicious activity.