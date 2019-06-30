Fourteen complete Law Enforcement Academy at NSCC

Fourteen graduates from the Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy were honored last week during a special ceremony. The class successfully completed both the state certification exam and the physical fitness requirements of the program. Current graduates who have taken the 200-question Ohio Peace Officer Training Association (OPOTA) Certification examination achieved a 100% first-time pass rate, which is a requirement to become a law enforcement officer in the State of Ohio.

The following graduates were recognized:

Defiance County: Rosston Becker (Defiance), Elijah Fackler (Defiance), Jacob Hardy (Defiance), Brogan Vance (Defiance).

Fulton County: Caleb Hensley (Wauseon), Nick Jones (Delta), Bradley Merillat (Archbold), Grant Schaffner (Fayette).

Henry County: Jared Wood (Napoleon).

Medina County: Logan Clevidence (Medina).

Williams County: Austin Batt (Montpelier), Kyle Esckilsen (Bryan), Jacob Ferrebee (Edgerton), Josef Sanders (Montpelier).

Several students from the graduating class received additional recognition:

Top Gun Award: Josef Sanders of Montpelier (highest score on the firing range).

Top Driver Award: Jacob Hardy of Defiance (highest overall driving score).

Top OPOTA Test Score: Josef Sanders.

Deputy Allen D. Ohlrich Outstanding Cadet Award: Rosston Becker of Defiance.

The Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy is an eight-month program that is offered annually. Classes are held Monday through Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. A new class is forming now and is scheduled to begin in August. For more information on the academy, contact the NSCC admissions team at 419-267-1320 or visit NorthwestState.edu online.