Fourth of July blitz planned

Sheriff Roy E. Miller has announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated 4th of July Blitz. This Blitz will run from July 1 thru July 5.

Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and they will be looking for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.

These Blitzes are being funded from a grant that was awarded to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. The grant pays for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadways in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.