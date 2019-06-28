Sharpening her skills

To keep their career and technical training programs up-to-date with state-of-the-art technology, Four County Career Center instructors are eligible to participate in a Work Experience program as an intern with a local employer. Heather Myers, left, FCCC intervention specialist had the opportunity to work at New Horizons Academy Summer Program in Wauseon. Also pictured is Natasha Johnson, New Horizons Behavior Analyst Program director for the summer camp.

