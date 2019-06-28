Fireworks to fill Swanton sky

The skies will fill with color this weekend as the Swanton Fireworks Fest is held Saturday in honor of Independence Day.

The event will include food, music, and other fun designed for the entire family. Food available will include funnel cakes, shaved ice, cotton candy, smoothies and French Fries from Island Delights, kettle corn, ice cream, beef sandwiches, roasted corn, pickles from Dawghouse 419, and brisket tacos from Switchback Cafe.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. at Swanton High School with the fireworks display beginning at dusk. Prior to the fireworks there will be music from DJ Endo, Happy the Clown, and Don Lee Cartoons, as well as Illustrations to keep people entertained.

Village officials encourage visitors to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the food and show. Parking will be available in the main lot at the high school and the fields to the west of the building. Parking fills up quickly.

Viewing areas are south of the main parking lot, grassy areas around the school, and the grassy area along the drive from Main Street.

This year’s fireworks show cost $25,000, the same as last year. This year the fire department will not be shooting off the fireworks, the company will.

“This allows the Village to keep the show at the same impressive level the public expects without increasing costs,” said Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle.

Donations are collected throughout various businesses in town, including a $10,000 donation from Soaring Software Solutions and Rick Lederman in the fall.

“I do it because my father and grandfather were big into fireworks,” said Lederman. “Spending summers at my grandparents Reno Beach Lake Erie house and seeing the ton of fireworks that my dad and uncles would shoot out over Lake Erie every Independence Day is a clear memory from when I was a kid. And I become a kid again with every Swanton display.”

Following the show, traffic can be heavy and a temporary traffic pattern will be set up to ease congestion.

The rain date is Sunday.

The layout, including seating and parking, for the Swanton Fireworks Fest. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Fireowrks-layout.jpg The layout, including seating and parking, for the Swanton Fireworks Fest. Village of Swanton graphic Swanton’s fireworks are planned for Saturday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_SwantonFireworks-2018.jpg Swanton’s fireworks are planned for Saturday. File photo

$25K show slated for Saturday

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

