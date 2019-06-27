Cruisin’ on Fulton Street

Classic cars line Fulton Street Tuesday as the June Super Cruise was held in downtown Wauseon. There were 312 vehicles, including cars, tractors, motorcycles, a semi, and a couple of dragsters. Regular Cruise Nights are from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays through August. Super Cruises run until 9 p.m.

