Cruisin’ on Fulton Street


Classic cars line Fulton Street Tuesday as the June Super Cruise was held in downtown Wauseon. There were 312 vehicles, including cars, tractors, motorcycles, a semi, and a couple of dragsters. Regular Cruise Nights are from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays through August. Super Cruises run until 9 p.m.

Janice May | Fulton County Expositor

